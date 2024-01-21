ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 34,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 46,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 35,549,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,580,612. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

