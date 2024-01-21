ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Workday Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.99. 1,294,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.29, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.50 and a twelve month high of $290.46.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

