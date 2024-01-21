ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 18,470 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.4 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.36. 1,562,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.