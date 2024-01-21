HUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,825.61 (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $7,825.61 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HUSD Profile

HUSD’s genesis date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.

The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

HUSD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

