HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) to Release Earnings on Monday

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, January 22nd.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 20.48%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $457.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on HTBI. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1,768.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

