HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) PT Raised to $15.50

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $15.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMST. Wedbush reduced their price target on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

HomeStreet Stock Up 2.5 %

HMST opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $281.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is -48.19%.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares in the last quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 214,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

