Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

