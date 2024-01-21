HI (HI) Trading Down 16% This Week

HI (HI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $172,224.13 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00018836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00020146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,656.69 or 1.00095437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011398 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00216940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004112 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00076558 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $150,523.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

