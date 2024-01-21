Hedera Price Tops $0.0764 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $28.13 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00079250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00027000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,661,753,100 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,661,753,099.85977 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07676373 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $29,092,357.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.