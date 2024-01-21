Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Financial USA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,300,000 after buying an additional 195,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,372 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,693,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,189,000 after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,474,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 130,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

HTLF stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.