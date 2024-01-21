Head-To-Head Contrast: African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) versus Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares African Agriculture and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91% Local Bounti -311.00% -84.66% -25.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares African Agriculture and Local Bounti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture $1.51 million 5.29 -$8.68 million N/A N/A Local Bounti $27.33 million 0.58 -$111.07 million ($11.26) -0.17

Institutional and Insider Ownership

African Agriculture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Local Bounti.

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Local Bounti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for African Agriculture and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75

Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $33.13, indicating a potential upside of 1,643.42%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Summary

African Agriculture beats Local Bounti on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

