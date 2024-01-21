HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 121.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after buying an additional 101,466 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,162. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

