HC Wainwright Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $92.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APLS. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,865 shares of company stock worth $2,919,745. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

