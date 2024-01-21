Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.03. 1,304,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,985. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $165.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average is $155.25.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

