Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $435.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,457. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $439.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

