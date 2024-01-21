Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $834,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $54.19. 4,095,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,706 shares of company stock worth $5,424,936. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

