Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $777,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.17. 2,838,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,073. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

