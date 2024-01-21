Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $492,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

