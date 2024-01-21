Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.70. 4,301,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.68. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

