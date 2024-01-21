Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $370,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.69. 6,843,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average is $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

