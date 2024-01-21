Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. 2,635,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.