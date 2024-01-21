Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.76. 866,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,596. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

