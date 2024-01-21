Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Holdings Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $310.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

