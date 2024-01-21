Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.48 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.71. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1,661.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

