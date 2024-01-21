Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

