GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Trading Up 26.2%

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 26.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 17,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
GPO Plus Trading Up 26.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
About GPO Plus
GPO Plus, Inc organizes, promotes, and operates industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers and wholesalers.
