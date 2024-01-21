Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 10.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,867,000 after acquiring an additional 709,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 428,745 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,352,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 528,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,511. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.40.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.