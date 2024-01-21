Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.63. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 257.52% and a negative net margin of 73.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

