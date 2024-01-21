GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get GMS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GMS has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $84.65.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.