Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:LANDM opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
