Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

