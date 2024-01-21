Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $482.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 49.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

