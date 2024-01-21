Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,333 shares of company stock worth $9,288,854. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $184.45 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $184.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

