Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

