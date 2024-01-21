Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Canada cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.83.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at C$43.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.27. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$36.42 and a 12 month high of C$51.08.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0200382 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. In other news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. Insiders have sold 75,750 shares of company stock worth $2,600,086 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

