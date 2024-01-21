General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after acquiring an additional 476,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $130.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

