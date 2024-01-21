Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $464.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $469.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

