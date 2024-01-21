Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 7,827,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.