Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises 1.0% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.4 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $66.87. 1,355,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,376. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

