Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 933 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 104.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.7 %

OKE traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.