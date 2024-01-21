Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.9% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,493,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,424,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $254.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

