Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,296,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,169.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 187,920 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,636. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIM

Chimera Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.