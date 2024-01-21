Gables Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 122,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.20. 19,017,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,927,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.