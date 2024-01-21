Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Lyft by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lyft by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. 10,402,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,959,837. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

