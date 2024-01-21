Gables Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) by 132.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Outlook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 794,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.22. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.