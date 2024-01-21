Gables Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,339,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,613,028. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.