Gables Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VUG stock traded up $4.86 on Friday, hitting $319.98. The company had a trading volume of 882,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,777. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.58 and a 12-month high of $320.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

