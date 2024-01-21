Gables Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 40,690,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,038,288. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

