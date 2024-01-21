FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Shares Down 0.2%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 18,337 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 7,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

