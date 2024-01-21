FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Shares Up 0.4%

FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.88. 279,651 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 581.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 175.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 9.4% in the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

